It's official! President Trump to be in Rochester on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After some back-and-forth negotiating, the City of Rochester says President Trump will be holding a campaign event Friday at Rochester International Airport (RST).

City officials say they’ve been told the event will be invitation only and not open to the public, in compliance with Minnesota COVID-19 guidelines.

“The priority of the City and RST continues to be the health and safety of our residents and visitors,” says City Administrator Steve Rymer. “We will continue to work with the various agencies to help ensure a safe arrival, departure and visit from President Trump.”

The Trump campaign event is expected to happen around 5 pm Friday. Officials say police, city departments, and the airport are working with other agencies to “support a safe arrival and departure of the President.” Details on how this will affect travel near the airport are expected to be released soon.

There were reports on Thursday that the Trump campaign event would be moved to McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing in Dodge Center.