Confusion over COVID vaccination email in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County Public Health (OCPH) is trying to clear some any confusion about getting a second COVID-19 vaccination.

OCPH says some people are getting an email asking them to re-register from the second COVID shot. Once they fill out their personal information, they then get another email asking them to re-register. OCPH says they’ve gotten calls from people wondering if they’ve been tricked into giving their personal information to an internet criminal.

County health officials say the re-registration email is legitimate and they’re investigating why people are being sent another one after filling out the first.