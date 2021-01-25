Confidence, chemistry key to KoMets girls hoops

KASSON, Minn. - Section 1AAA has revolved around Red Wing and Austin over the past few years. The Kasson-Mantorville KoMets are hoping to make some noise this season.

The KoMets are 3-0 to start 2021 and they've dominated. Each of their three wins are all by double digits. They return all five starters from last year including star sophomore Aby Shubert.

Shubert said the team has a strong chemistry that will help them moving forward.

"We've been playing with each other for four years now, but three years varsity," she said. "I think we know each other really well and I think since last year kind of made us mad, losing the section final, obviously we're coming harder this year and we're ready."