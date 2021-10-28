Confessed Rochester killed is found mentally competent

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A convicted killer has been found mentally competent.

Renard Lydell Carter, 31 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in July to three counts of second-degree murder for the September 13, 2020, killing of Keona Foote, her unborn child, and her two-year-old daughter Miyona Miller.

Carter later filed a motion seeking to withdraw his guilty pleas, claiming he had been coerced into making them. A judge then ruled that Carter undergo a mental evaluation to determine if Carter was competent to enter a plea in the first place.

Rochester man facing 3 murder charges, including one against an unborn child.

Case ‘one of most violent’ Olmsted Co. attorney has seen.

Carter planned to kill again, authorities said.

That evaluation was conducted and an Olmsted County judge ruled Thursday that Carter is mentally competent. Online court records list no date for hearing on Carter’s motion to withdraw his plea or a sentencing hearing.