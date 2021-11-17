Confessed Olmsted County killer may not withdraw his guilty pleas

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man will be sentenced for a triple-murder after his request to withdraw his guilty plea is denied.

Renard Lydell Carter, 31 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in July to three counts of second-degree murder. Rochester police say he killed Keona Foote, her unborn child, and her two-year-old daughter Miyona Miller on September 13, 2020.

Carter had filed a motion to withdraw his guilty pleas and claimed he had been coerced into making them. He underwent a court-ordered mental evaluation to determine if he was competent to enter a plea and the evaluation said he was.

An Olmsted County District Court judge, however, denied on Wednesday Carter’s motion to withdraw his guilty pleas and set his sentencing for December 9.