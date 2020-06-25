Confederate memorabilia bar in Minnesota sues social justice group

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — The owner of a Benton County bar that displays an extensive collection Confederate memorabilia is suing a social justice group, alleging its protests have damaged its reputation and harmed business.

Rollie’s Rednecks and Longnecks in Sauk Rapids, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Benton County District Court against UniteCloud, of St. Cloud, and its executive director, Natalie Ringsmuth.

Bar owner Roland Hogrefe said UniteCloud published false and misleading statements about the bar, “with the specific goal of harming Rollie’s ability to do business” and continue to attract music acts, the Star Tribune reported.