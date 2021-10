ROCHESTER, Minn.- The hot summer took a toll on roads in Olmsted County including Salem Road. Starting Monday, motorists will need to plan a detour.

The project will remove and replace concrete panels that were buckled from the extreme weather over the summer. According to Olmsted County, the road will be closed for about two weeks

Several other spots along Olmsted County roads will also be repaired. The county is urging drivers to prepare for lane closures.