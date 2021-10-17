Concrete panel replacement to start Monday on some Olmsted County roads

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Crews will be working to replace broken concrete road panes throughout Olmsted County.

The major part of the $558,000 project will include the closure of a portion of County State Aid Highway 25 (Salem Road SW) for about two weeks. Work at other locations will be completed while traffic continues flowing by using lane closures and shifts.

The county says the concrete panels buckled during the extreme temperature swings during the summer. Work is expected to be complete by the end of November, weather permitting. Drivers should expect to encounter delays.