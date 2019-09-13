Concrete floor poured at Mason City Multipurpose Arena

MASON CITY, Iowa - Earlier today, concrete trucks were dumping cement into the floor of the Mason City Multipurpose Arena.

It's a big milestone for the project, which is expected to be finished up by early December. According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the city is already starting to book games at the new arena and there has been some interest in holding tournaments there.

The city is also working with NIACC to hold some entertainment events at the venue. Perhaps next year, you'll be seeing your favorite band playing at the arena.

The arena has become a magnet for business to the downtown area. A new sports bar will be opening its doors inside the Southbridge Mall, if the city approves a $30,000 loan to the owners.