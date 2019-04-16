Concerns raised over wind turbine project

WORTH CO., Iowa- A few weeks after the Freeborn county Board of Commissions approved 42 wind turbines to be built a group in Worth County are protesting the 52 planned for their neck of the woods.

Invenergy proposed a total of 110 turbines to be built in Freeborn and Worth County. The company started looking for land to build the turbines and knocked on Julie Kuntz door in Grafton.

“When you find out that a company wants to put 670 wind turbines around your house you get involved,” she said.

About a year ago, she stated researching, becoming something of an expert and source for her neighbors. She said she spoke to an Invenergy Representative to explain her and her neighbors are not in favor of the project.

“Most of us are farmers,” she explained. “We are concerned about our land our tile and the contracts they offer are heavily in their favor.”

We did speak to one farmer who did sign a contract to build turbines on his property. He didn’t wish to go on camera but tells our reporter that with crop prices so low building a turbine could help bring in some income. The farmer explained they did have many similar concerns as Kuntz but after bringing those issues to the Invenergy Representative he felt comfortable signing the contract.

Those with the Worth County Board of Supervisors said they are waiting on paper work to move the Worth County portion of the property forward.