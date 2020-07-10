Concerns over COVID-19 spread impacting businesses in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Following a public health warning about COVID-19 spreading in downtown Rochester some businesses are expressing frustration with a drop in customers and testing sites appear to be seeing an increase in patients.

Olmsted County Public Health did confirm there's been an uptick of patients at the Graham Park testing site on Friday.

The department says it could be due to yesterday's announcement that warned about the spread of COVID-19 in downtown Rochester.

That warning also seems to be causing a drop-off in customers at businesses downtown.

Executive Chef Derek Jensen at Chester's Kitchen & Bar says he's noticed fewer customers this week mainly during dinner time.

He believes it's because customers are concerned over a few bars that haven't been following the health and safety guidelines.

Jensen explained, "We're trying to do the best we can to keep everyone in masks, keep the restaurant clean, sanitize the tables, even the salt and pepper shakers, you know, all the way down the line. We're working for our survival here and it's making it kind of difficult when others aren't taking it as seriously as maybe others are."

It is good to mention when it comes to the testing sites both Graham Park and Mayo Clinic had to close yesterday due to inclement weather which could be another cause for the uptick in patients.