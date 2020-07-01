Concerns over COVID-19 dampen 4th of July plans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It’s usually a loud and colorful holiday but this year the biggest explosion ahead of the 4th of July weekend has been the coronavirus.

Health officials are worried the holiday may cause a spike in cases; this comes even as Minnesota has already entered phase three of reopening.

Many people KIMT News 3 spoke with say this year will look much different from last year’s 4th of July celebrations especially as many firework shows are canceled across Minnesota.

Rebecca Calhoun from Rochester said, “It's going to look entirely different but I think we're all still very united and there will still be feelings of patriotism so I don't think that will change.”

Kelly Christensen from Rochester said her family is no longer having a large get-together like they usually do out of concern over COVID-19.

“We're all trying to practice social distancing and be safe so we felt like it was best to not invite other families over,” she added.

KIMT News 3 also spoke with Iain St. James from Minneapolis who said since he’s undergoing chemotherapy he is driving to Michigan to spend time with his family instead of flying like he would normally do.

St. James explained, “Im in chemotherapy so it's a little bit scarier because you can be really susceptible to catching it and you can't be around a lot of crowds and stuff.”

The City of Rochester canceled all 4th of July celebrations including parades, concerts and fireworks in early May in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.