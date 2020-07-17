Concerns grow over disregard for Rochester mask mandate at downtown bars

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The growing number of COVID-19 cases this past week has Rochester city officials concerned about what will happen this upcoming weekend.

Olmsted County Public Health reported around 70 new COVID-19 cases connected to an outbreak associated with people socializing in downtown bars.

Mayor Kim Norton says since reopening an uptick was expected however, she says if people don't take the mask mandate seriously, there could be more consequence down the line. It's a path the city doesn't want to take.

She explained, "If the governor doesn't have a statewide order and we start seeing our area skyrocket those things will have to be revisited. So, again, voluntary compliance - we tried that and it didn't work so now we're asking people to follow the mandate and if they'll comply I think we can get a grip on this and decrease the spread of COVID."

Norton says some states have been issuing and around $500 fine to businesses that aren't complying with mask mandates but she hopes Rochester won't have to go in that direction.

She asks that people follow the mask mandate and sit outdoors when they're able while properly social distancing.

Olmsted County says almost 1900 COVID-19 tests were conducted at the Graham Park testing site this week.

Since Monday the Minnesota Department of Health has followed up on 120 complaints of bars and restaurants not following guidelines for preventing the spread of coronavirus.