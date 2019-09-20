Clear

Concerned residents rally in Charles City over climate change

The group of about 20 met in Central Park to voice their concerns over climate change and government inaction in dealing with it.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 10:11 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - On Friday afternoon, about 20 people gathered in Central Park to show their support for the worldwide climate change strikes.

Most of the protestors were from Charles City, but they were also joined by a group from Mason City who also wanted to spread the word about the environment.

People at the rally told KIMT News 3 that they would like to see the country move away from using fossil fuels and use renewable energy sources instead.  

Tracking a soggy start to the weekend followed by a drop in temps
