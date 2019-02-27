ROCHESTER, Minn. - Concerns over a possible roof collapse has led to an elementary school dismissing early.
Gage Elementary, located at 1300 40th St NW, dismissed at noon Wednesday over concerns of a potential collapse due to heavy snow that has inundated the area.
Custodians noticed the roof on the east side of the building, pod A, bowing, the school said.
People are blowing snow off the roof and other RPS buildings are being assessed.
RPS will make a decision later Wednesday about having school on Thursday.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Bowing roof due to snow leads to Rochester elementary school dismissing early
- Part of shopping plaza roof caved in due to heavy snow on roof
- Warm weather could lead to roof issues
- Local businesses close early Monday due to snow
- Rochester celebrates new early learning school
- Some Parking Meters Closed in Rochester Due To Snow Removal
- Historic bridge roof collapsed
- School roof collapse creates another snow day for some Iowa kids
- Mason City school administrators dismissed from lawsuit
- Two sets of charges dismissed, ex-Rochester school employee still to stand trial
Scroll for more content...