Bowing roof due to snow leads to Rochester elementary school dismissing early

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Concerns over a possible roof collapse has led to an elementary school dismissing early.

Gage Elementary, located at 1300 40th St NW, dismissed at noon Wednesday over concerns of a potential collapse due to heavy snow that has inundated the area.

Custodians noticed the roof on the east side of the building, pod A, bowing, the school said.

People are blowing snow off the roof and other RPS buildings are being assessed.

RPS will make a decision later Wednesday about having school on Thursday.

