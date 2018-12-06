Clear

Concept design plans revealed for Preston Veterans Home

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 7:28 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Concrete design plans are still developing, but on Thursday the Preston Servicemens Club, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, design firms Wold Architects and Engineerings and Perkins Eastman revealed conceptual design plans for the Preston Veterans Home.

"They served our state and they served our country and they deserve the very best," says Deputy Comissioner of Healthcare for the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Douglas Hughes.

There will be 3 wings referred to as 'households.' Each household has 18 private bedrooms with attached showers and bathrooms. The wings will have the feel of small individual homes.

The home will serve veterans, their spouses if they qualify, and Gold Star parents. However, the waiting list process for spouses and Gold Star parents will be different than the process for veterans.

The project needs to hit some paperwork deadlines in early 2019, but they hope to break ground in fall of 2019, hire staff sometime around November 2020, and begin serving residents May of 2021.

