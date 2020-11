ROCHESTER, Minn. - You can compost your leaves and pumpkins at the Olmsted County compost site.

It is illegal in Minnesota to throw your leaves in the household trash.

If left in the trash, they can cause problems of pollution and gases that need to be taken care of by staff.

When you bring your leaves and pumpkins to the compost site, donations are accepted on site.

The leaves and pumpkins will be composted and ready for spring.

The compost site is open 7 days a week during daylight hours.