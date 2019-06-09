Clear

Completing a triathlon

Cerebral palsy doesn't stop Nebraska teen from competing in the TRI triathlon. And he's no stranger to these sort of competitions.

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 1:21 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It was a warm Saturday morning for the TRI triathlon, but it was all worth it for one Nebraska family.

13 year-old Kaleb Johnson and his dad Matt took part in the triathlon, which consisted of biking, swimming and running, their first time doing so. Kaleb has cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects muscle coordination and movement; however, it hasn't stopped him. In fact, he's participated in similar competitions in his hometown of Omaha, as well as Kansas City, Chicago and elsewhere across the country. Matt says competitions like the TRI are making it inclusive for people like his son.

"It's like a big community. It's a way to be included. Everybody is really gracious."

During the swimming portion of the competition, there was a bit of adjustment, but they made it work.

"We had a kayak, and I had a kayak tethered to me with a bungee. The swim's actually pretty good. You get the kayak going and sometimes the current gets it going and almost catches up to me."

And they encourage anyone to try competing.

"They should jump in and try it. Even if they're a little introverted or shy, just jump in and you'll feel the warmth from everybody."

The Johnsons plan on racing in the TRI in the future.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking a great rest of the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Passport to Victory event

Image

Nelson First Weather

Image

Tariffs and local farmers

Image

Lourdes softball wins Class 2A Title

Image

Young moon viewing

Image

Nelson's interview with the folks

Image

Great Place Program

Image

Simply Essentials Closing

Image

Rochester Pride 2019

Image

Bringing back a bite of history

Community Events