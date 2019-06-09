Completing a triathlon

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It was a warm Saturday morning for the TRI triathlon, but it was all worth it for one Nebraska family.

13 year-old Kaleb Johnson and his dad Matt took part in the triathlon, which consisted of biking, swimming and running, their first time doing so. Kaleb has cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects muscle coordination and movement; however, it hasn't stopped him. In fact, he's participated in similar competitions in his hometown of Omaha, as well as Kansas City, Chicago and elsewhere across the country. Matt says competitions like the TRI are making it inclusive for people like his son.

"It's like a big community. It's a way to be included. Everybody is really gracious."

During the swimming portion of the competition, there was a bit of adjustment, but they made it work.

"We had a kayak, and I had a kayak tethered to me with a bungee. The swim's actually pretty good. You get the kayak going and sometimes the current gets it going and almost catches up to me."

And they encourage anyone to try competing.

"They should jump in and try it. Even if they're a little introverted or shy, just jump in and you'll feel the warmth from everybody."

The Johnsons plan on racing in the TRI in the future.