Competitive NIACC high school all-star game results in five-point decision

The Gold led by as many as 17, trailed by three but earns the win.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 5:12 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – The 2019 rendition of the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) High School All-Star Basketball Game was played on Sunday at NIACC. The Gold team defeated the Blue 96-91.

Gold team members were: Jackson Molstead and Colton Slinger of Charles City, Lucas Weiland and Lamar Flowers from West Hancock, Koty Kuhlers and Jacob Diaz of Belmond-Klemme, Dylan Miller and Javorious Toney from Mason City, Brady Gatton, Josh Fitzgerald, Merrit McCardle, and Jacob Schutt from Newman Catholic, and Treyjen Wilson of Central Springs. Luke Garza was the head coach.

Blue team members were: Justin Redding and James Betz of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Avery Busta and Micah Lambert from Forest City, Jared Marth, Jake Staudt, and Max Rooney of Rockford, Zach Martinek and Mitchell Halloran from West Fork, Brett Bobinet from Osage, Collin Kramer of St. Ansgar, Kevin Hassebroek from North Iowa, Tommy Kaktis from Lake Mills, and Tate Storbeck of Clear Lake. Kaleb Gillock was the head coach.

The Most Valuable Players of the tournament were Jackson Molstead with 23 points and James Betz with 18.

