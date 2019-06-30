Competing in fast moving water

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Even with the hot weather on Saturday, it made for a perfect weekend for those participating in the whitewater slalom competitions on the Cedar River, which are part of the Summer Iowa Games.

Participants are able to compete in kayak, down river races, slalom competitions and one and two person canoe races.

Slalom competitions have participants going through gates set up on the course; if someone touches a gate, they could incur time penalities. And in this competition, speed isn't necessarily key.

"If you miss two gates, you get two 50 second penalties, and you can't make it up in speed."

Brad Lunning of Mason City has participated in the Games for about 6 years. He adds that the course can be challenging in some spots.

"You're in direct current, so if you don't have your boat where you want to be, you're going to miss the next gate or hit the poles. On the second drop, they're challenging, especially the upriver ones because you're in direct current. If you go through the gates forward, the current might push you back through."

But before he heads out on the water for another race, he's taking an extra step to protect his skin, wearing a hoodie-like shirt.

"Everybody thinks it's a hoodie. It's actually an SPF 50 special jacket, so I can put my hoodie up. I know I look goofy, but I don't get burnt."

Saturday's event is one of many being held across the state throughout the summer. You can find a list and locations of events here.