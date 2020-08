AUSTIN, Minn. – Sex abuse charges have been dropped against a former Mower County man.

Jason David Nabors, 21 of Cambridge, was charged in November 2017 with two counts of 1st degree and one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Austin police say Nabors had repeated sexual contact with a girl between the ages of seven and eight years old.

A competency hearing was ordered for Nabors and all charges have now been dismissed because Nabors was found not competent to stand trial.