Comparing COVID-19 vaccine options as Johnson & Johnson seeks FDA approval

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Johnson & Johnson is seeking emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine.

This would be the third vaccine to go into use along with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

J & J's option has proven to be 85% effective against severe coronavirus disease in adults of all ages and racial groups during its phase 3 trial.

That's compared to Moderna and Pfizer's which both have an efficacy rate of around 95%. Also, the two vaccines are double doses meaning patients have to receive two shots before they're fully vaccinated.

On the other hand J & J's option is a one shot only vaccine which Olmsted County Public Health Department says will certainly have its uses.

Director Graham Briggs says, "It's another tool that we can use and I think we're looking at this from the clinical trial data too so I think one of the big benefits of this vaccine is it's a one dose vaccine. So, getting to the 72% in the U.S. piece of the study based on one dose is actually better than we think the Pfizer vaccine is after one dose."

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine also only needs to be stored and shipped in normal refrigerated temps which can make it easier to transfer and store.

In comparison Moderna and Pfizer both need to be shipped in ultra cold temperatures with Pfizer also needing to be stored in frigid temps as well.

While some patients may want to pick and choose which vaccine they receive Briggs says for now eligible community members will likely have to take what they can get.

He explained, "If I was given the choice of any of them I would choose Moderna or Pfizer first however if I was given the choice to get vaccinated I don't care as much about what type of vaccine it is. If I have the chance to get vaccinated I'd take that."

J & J says its vaccine is safe with reactions similar to the other COVID-19 shots such as fever that occur when the immune system is revved up.