Commuting to work on two wheels

National Bike to Work Week encourages workers to take an alternative mode of transportation

Posted: May. 14, 2019 12:35 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - After months of cold weather, the sun is finally out. And this week, some people are taking advantage of the warm weather to bike to and from work.

All this week is National Bike to Work Week, with the goal to get more people on two wheels, and encourage a healthier way to commute. 

The staff at Wayne's Ski & Cycle commuted by biking into work on Monday, and employee Keegan Rocha does a 4-mile trip to work every day. He says there's no better time to make biking a part of your every day commute.

"There's obviously construction downtown so there's a hassle, gas parices are going up, and the weather is super nice out, so why not take advantage of it? And have another option to get around so people aren't relying so much on vehicles."

According to the League of American Bicyclists, the number of people who bike to work in the U.S. skyrocketed by over 60% from 2000 to 2013.

