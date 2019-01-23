Clear
Commuters deal with winter weather

Winter seems to be here and here to stay. Now commuters have to navigate through the snow and ice.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The wintry mix we saw on Tuesday meant a welcome day off from school for kids, and a day off work for a few adults.

For others, the weather mean putting in extra time as they try to navigate through the snow and ice.

Anne Meyer, with MnDOT District 6, said there are 101 snow plows out on the road with drivers working 12-hour shifts to keep the roads clear and safe.

District 6 is the southeastern district covering counties including Olmsted, Freeborn, Mower, and Dodge.

For drivers on the snow and ice-covered roads, winter seems to be here to stay and that calls for some adjustments.

"You gotta re-learn every time a snow falls and everyone has to get their winter driving abilities back on in full force again," Jerrad Fennern, of Rochester, said. "It takes a little time to get that all put together."

Meyer said during the last snow fall drivers hit 3 snow plows in District 6, and those are crashes that can be avoided.

"Slowing down, keeping distance between other vehicles, avoiding any distractions while they're behind the wheel," Meyer said, "all those can make a big difference."

Some are putting different wheels, like a bike, on the slushy pavement. It's not as warm of an option, but can be a quick way to navigate downtown.

"You just gotta pay attention, no matter where you are I guess," Stephan Sorgatz, of Rochester, said. "Sidewalks are rough because they don't always get cleaned off so well."

Business owners are working to do their part with that.

"We did put some ice melt on it," Nigel Nukic, owner of Northgate Imports, said, "but still is not melting very well."

Because as it's been said, "once the snow is here you have 24 hours to clear."

