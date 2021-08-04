Community weighs in on possible mask mandate reinstatement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a topic being hotly debated across the nation right now - should mask mandates be put back in place?

It's been a year and a half since the city of Rochester issued an executive order enforcing the mask mandate.

City council member Molly Dennis believes given the rapid spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 it's time for a second round.

"I think the city of Rochester and the responsibility of community leaders is to keep our society safe," said Dennis. "I think we need to set a precedent saying that this is important. We need to keep children, people with immune deficiencies, the most vulnerable safe so in order to do that I believe there needs to be regulation."

However, clearly, not everyone agrees with Dennis. KIMT News 3 spoke with about a dozen of people both on and off camera. One man tells KIMT he believes masking is a joke while another who declined to go on-camera said he needs more data before he trusts masking actually works.

Other community members, like Jane and Dan Brodrick, say they will continue to mask when asked as they see it as a small price to pay to save lives.

"I think it's a concern for the nation and if people don't wear masks and get vaccinated this will never end," said Jane.

Nicole Deluna is more skeptical saying, "If enough people are vaccinated I think it should be okay to not wear a mask."

While Andy Johnsrud from Rochester agrees he doesn't like to mask up he did say he will continue to do so for the safety of others.

Johnsrud added, 'I think that masking seems to follow the science so I think we should do it."

The possibility of a city-wide mask mandate is being discussed and Dennis is hopeful a decision will be made soon.

"There are meetings going on that are going to show the data and I'm just waiting to hear back from the mayor and see if we're going to do something at the next city council meeting," Dennis added.

Mayor Kim Norton does have the ability to execute an executive order lasing for three days. After that period the city council would have to take further action.