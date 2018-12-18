Community wants changes to stretch of Highway 18

GARNER, Iowa- It was business as usually Tuesday at Tammy’s Pharmacy in Garner, but Monday turned deadly at the crossroads when Andrea Young of Garner crashed her vehicle right outside of the store on Highway 18 near the intersection of Highway 69. The deadly event struck close to home for owner Tammy Abbas.

“My sons were very good friends with her son,” she said holding back tears. “They were over at their house often and she’s a wonderful person and now there’s a family without her.”

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Annual Daily Traffic records this stretch of road sees around 6,000 drivers each day. That number has steadily decreased over the last 15 years. But Abbas is less concerned about the numbers than she is about the layout of the troublesome stretch of road.

“Because of the driveways people are going in and out all the time,” she said. “There are times when you can’t see.”

The Iowa DOT has to give permission to businesses like Abbas’ to connect their driveway to the highway. According to the DOT the driveway where the intersection occurred is a legal access point. But the city is looking at ways to make this portion of Highway 18 a little safer.

“Additional pavement markings, road signs, changing the speeds or even making this area a three-way intersection,” said City Administrator Randy Lansing.

Lansing said he started the conversation with the DOT about these changes in November.

“With the clinic being built there is going to be additional conflict points near that intersection,” he said. “We really want to take a look at what possibilities could be done. The traffic numbers don’t justify a stop light in that area, but is there something that we can do?”

But Tammy has lost a friend and wonders aloud why something couldn’t have been done sooner.

“We lost a very good person,” she said wiping her tears. “She was well liked, she was young, has a family, we need to do something. This can’t keep happening.”

Lansing said the city will continue to work with the DOT to figure out a solution for the section of road as well as how to fund the project.