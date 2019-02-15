'It just tugs at your heart' - 2 days before man dies, longtime couple weds inside Algona hospital

ALGONA, Iowa - It's a story sure to tug at your emotions.

A Humboldt County couple got to say "I do" at the Kossuth Regional Health Center last week, and some community members were able to make that happen.

Greg and Cindy Block first met on Valentine's Day 31 years ago at a restaurant in Eagle Grove.

"He kept following me around everywhere I went, not stalking. Came to my door and asked if I'd go out with him."

She describes Greg as a very social, outgoing man.

"He loved his grandkids and everybody, friends and we were always hanging out with others."

They've long dreamed of being married, and while they did get engaged, they didn't feel rushed to tie the knot. But when Greg was admitted to the hospital with an aggressive form of cancer, the clock started talking.

"Greg told Kelly, the ER nurse, 'I gotta get outta here and get married, I wanna get married.' He kept repeating it and we're going 'yes,' and it's like, 'how can we do this? He can't be moved.'"

Enter Kossuth County Deputy Roger Fisher. He was contacted by Nurse Kelly Rowlet and got the ball rolling. Within 36 hours, paperwork for a marriage license (with the three day waiting period waived by Judge Don Courtney), family members were gathered, and Greg's brother agreed to officiate the wedding. Even cakes and flowers were collected.

"It just tugs at your heart. One of the things we talked about in the ER with Greg and Cindy was that love seems to always prevail. And we had that put on the wedding cake and we made that a theme that day."

Greg passed away two days after the wedding. Still, Cindy finds herself with an overwhelming feeling of gratitude.

"He went through hell. We've always talked about marriage off and on and we...did it. It was fun."