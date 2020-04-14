Community teams up to thank healthcare workers by delivering free pizzas

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Dozens of pizzas were delivered to Olmsted Medical Center in a super cheesy effort to thank our healthcare workers for their hard work during these difficult times.

Mr. Pizza partnered with Sterling State Bank to feed the entire staff of OMC by delivering 88 pizzas Tuesday afternoon.

Health and wellness promotion coordinator Heidi Mason said, "It means so much. This is a stressful time and there's a lot going on so this means a lot to our employees and our employees are so appreciative."

Mr. Pizza and Sterling State Bank are continuing to give back by passing out around 290 pizzas total to all the OMC clinics in Rochester and through Olmsted County this week.

Mr. Pizza owner Ryan Fulton said, "It feels great to feed everybody that's been working hard. The community supported us for almost 60 years and we're so grateful to them and I'm proud to be part of the community and helping them the best we can."