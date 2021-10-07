Community support outpouring for Andersen's Market

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City business rocked by a fatal car accident is enjoying an overwhelming amount of support.

The longtime owners of Andersen's Market, Chris and Anita Andersen, were killed in a head-on collision near Colwell last month. Their son Mike and daughter Susan continue to own and run the business, which they've done since purchasing it from their parents in 2016.

Though manager Tina Christensen has worked at the market since April of this year, she's known the Andersen family for about 40 years. Since the accident, she says the support from those both locally and elsewhere of their memories of the Andersen's and the impact the couple had has been heartwarming.

"Every person that comes in has a beautiful story to tell. Everybody wants hugs. There have been people on vacation that have come back. We're still getting cards...it's been absolutely wonderful. All of the different people we see and that have known them for many, many years or have known them for a few years through the store, or going to auctions, antiquing, and all kinds of beautiful and fun things that they have done."

She feels the couple is still watching over the beloved business.

"Today, it's a little rainy out. Anita's helping me water. and I love it. I go outside, you can see Chris and Anita everywhere you look, and I know customers can see it too. That, to me, means the world."

One thing that employees are still holding true is making every customer feel like they're a part of the family.

"Every time that someone comes out, we try to make sure you have the best experience, you know the most experience by the time you leave. Every single person is part of our family, in one way or another."

Despite the loss, Christensen says business has been booming during this fall.

"It's like a big party. It's like, 'how can I help you?' 'Look at the pretty things you found.' The people are here to buy the beautiful things we have and the produce that we have."

As a thank you to customers, Andersen's is hosting their annual Halloween party October 16 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.. It will include pumpkin decorating and grab bags.