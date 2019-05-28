Support called 'incredible' as communities rally together to clean up after twisters

The emotions came flooding out in many instances. Some people were thankful to be alive. Some people were thankful for a few extra hands to clean up the damage.

DRONE3: See the devastation from the air.

The work started shortly after tornadoes - 6 of them, to be exact - ripped through north Iowa and southeastern Minnesota on Monday, with some people even working in the pouring rain to remove the debris left in this powerful storm’s wake.

Once the string of storms finished after about two hours, families, farmers and a county’s fairgrounds were left picking up the pieces.

It was almost immediately after the storm passed through when communities came together in a time of need.

MORE: Photos and videos from Monday's storm.

“It’s incredible,” said an emotional Chris Olesen, a Charles City farmer who lost a barn and had trees flying into his roof and windows.

Nine tornadoes were confirmed in the viewing area, all the way from near Glenville in Freeborn County to a string of twisters in Floyd, Howard and Fillmore counties.

"My house started shaking, and I tried to get to the basement and I couldn't because I couldn't take any steps correctly because my house was seriously bouncing on its foundation. It was bad," said Brenda Roethler, who lives in Lime Springs.

She wasn’t the only one who felt nature’s power.

"Couple gusts of wind and a big roar and in 30 seconds it was over," said Keith Clomp.

In Charles City, the devastation was immense after a tornado with winds near 110 miles per hour ripped through.

All that was left Tuesday of some buildings was a pile of rubble. Across the road, many gathered to tend to the Floyd County Ag Center.

Most of the building’s roof was collapsed, and debris could be seen hundreds of yards away in a farm field.

Just down the road, a family of five was just thankful to be alive.

Kristen Schwake said her family had to scurry to the basement just before the tornado hit.

“It’s a little traumatic,” she said. “We’re just very, very thankful that our three kids and ourselves are safe. That’s all that matters.”

No injuries or fatalities were reported. The Red Cross has been called in to assist families in need.

For many who are dealing with the devastation, there has been a common theme: a thankfulness for community support.

“People just show up out of nowhere, and you don’t even know them,” Roethler said. “I’ve always been amazed by (tornadoes), but I never wanted to go through one. But thank God my house is standing and I have a place to live.”