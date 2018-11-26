Community sharing tree pops up throughout Eyota

EYOTA, Minn.- Thanksgiving is over, students at Dover-Eyota public schools are looking to help members in their community.

They’re doing it through a sharing tree.

Where people come and drop off gifts and food items under the tree.

The food will go to help families in the Dover-Eyota area.

Bryanna Anderson is an organizer of the sharing tree.

She tells KIMT that each year students surprise her.

“They really donate because it’s such a tight community they feel like they’re helping someone they know,” she add.

You can drop off items at the high or middle school, City Hall, Eyota Flea Market or Bremer Bank.

You can drop off items until December 7th.