Community shares excitement as Olmsted County Free Fair returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a year hiatus, the Olmsted County Free Fair is back with plenty of homegrown fun for community members of all ages.

Whether visiting with 4-H members and their livestock or grabbing some grub and riding rides is your thing, the event has it all.

Olmsted County 4-H volunteer Renae Wesenberg said, “It is awesome to get back into showing horses and being at the county fair, the kids are so excited!”

4-H Cloverbud member Aubree from Rochester agrees. She shows calves and tells KIMT News 3 she’s happy to be back whether she wins a ribbon or not!

"When you win it feels good,” she said. Then when asked how she feels when she loses she replied, “You just be a happy sport that you tried your best."

Board member Brandon Helgeson says before all the other fair activities begin it’s good to remember why the festivities are happening in the first place.

He said, “While the fair might be a different thing to you just keep in mind the reason we have a carnival, the reason we have grandstand events is to help pay for the grounds and to be able to put on a space for these 4H and FFA kids to exhibit.”

One of the new improvements you'll notice when you come down to the Olmsted County fairgrounds is an upgraded parking lot but that's not all! When you come to one of the main attractions, the rides of course, you'll notice they're in a more centralized location.

Finally, for one of the last and biggest changes, anyone who is old enough to drink beer will notice the beer garden is in a different location. It’s right across the rides and next to the stage for easy access.

"It's easier to park on the outskirts and then it's a few less steps getting from one stop with it all being centered in the ground,” added Helgeson.

Rides and food vendors will officially open Tuesday but with the heatwave expected this week Helgeson says attendees can bring their own water in to ensure they stay hydrated.

“We do allow you to bring a water bottle here too, we want to keep you hydrated. We understand that's not something typically we'd probably encourage but in the case of the heat this week we want to make sure everybody is staying hydrated and staying safe.”

