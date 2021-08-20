Community reacts to rescinded masking order in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is no longer under a mask mandate after the city council rescinded Mayor Kim Norton’s emergency order.

It happened last night after the order was put in place on Tuesday morning around 10:15am. It was originally put in place to protect those 12 and younger who are unable to be vaccinated as well as the medically vulnerable.

However, the city council rescinded the emergency order with a five to two vote with the majority saying Rochester is not facing an emergency that requires masking like we were more than a year ago.

The council did unanimously approve a resolution to strongly encourage COVID-19 safety precautions and that does include recommending masking indoors.

Visitors like Dennis Markey from Alaska say he believes it’s up to individual businesses to decide what they’d like to do.

He said, “In public, someplace you have to go, and certainly a business owner have the right to say, "Wear a mask or don't come in."

However, Patrick Linder from St. Paul isn’t as sure about what needs to be done. Linder said, “In certain federal buildings it's alright but overall I'm kind of on the fence both ways. It's just hard to say. I think for certain situations you should have a mask and in certain situations you don't.”

Rachel Lopdrup from Rochester believes those making decisions about masking should rely on scientific evidence.

She said, “"Hopefully our politicians will be able to make a wise decision based off the science because it has been very good for this community."

Face masks are still required in all city-operated facilities as well as to enter Mayo Clinic.