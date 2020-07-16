Community reacts to impending execution of Dustin Honken

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Friday, convicted killer Dustin Honken will undergo lethal injection at a federal prison in Indiana.

Honken was convicted back in 2004 for the murders of five people, including two young children.

The murders were a shock to a normally quiet North Iowa, a crime many people still remember well.

Helen Davis, who lives in Mason City, says it has taken way too long for justice to be served.

"We're feeding him, clothing him, housing him all these years. You know, it's a waste of our money. It really is and I'm glad to see an end to it. He deserves what he got and I wouldn't mind being there to actually see it happen in person," Davis said.

Honken's girlfriend, Angela Johnson, was part of the murder plot. She is serving a life sentence at the federal prison in Waseca.