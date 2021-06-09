Community reacts to another delayed opening at Silver Lake Pool

ROCHESTER, Minn.- If you're ready to jump into Silver Lake Pool, you'll need to hold onto your water wings a little longer. Just like Soldiers Field, the pool is closed following swimmers acting up last weekend.

It was scheduled to open for the summer on Wednesday after being delayed when a pipe broke last week. Families stopped by today hoping to take a dip only to be disappointed.

"It's hot. We want to cool off," said Katie Smith. "It would have been nice to have gotten a little more notice. We were able to sign up fine so we thought we had our spot reserved until we got here."

Other parents like Dan Nemes were also unhappy to learn the pool is still closed.

"It's so disappointing that it's closed."

A new opening date for Silver Lake Pool has not been announced yet. It will remain closed until ongoing safety concerns are addressed.