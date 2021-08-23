Community reacts to FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's the announcement millions of Americans have been waiting for. In a highly anticipated move, Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine is now fully approved by the FDA for use in people ages 16 and older.

Now that it has the same level of regulation as other vaccines, more companies, universities, and local governments are expected to make getting the vaccine mandatory.

Christian Fisk is a student at the University of Minnesota Rochester. He believes that more Americans, especially college students, will get the Covid-19 shot now that the FDA has approved the vaccine.

"For people that are going to university, I definitely think it's going to change their minds because they're going to put their school career in perspective. Now that it's FDA approved, I think that there's going to be a lot less fear with what could happen with the vaccine so I think more people are definitely going to get it for sure."

Ryne Rawson is all for the vaccine.

"I'm very pro-vaccine myself and I really hope it changes people's minds. This is coming from a big official body so I think people will become less skeptical and mandates might start coming through which would be helpful for numbers getting up."

Rawson is concerned about his family and is hopeful more people will choose to get inoculated.

"I have a four-year-old sister and a 16-year-old sister back home and on top of that, I also have an immunocompromised father so I'm nervous for him and I'm nervous for them. I don't want them to be affected by Covid and the Delta Variant."

Haley Nordstrom comes from a family that never gets shots and doesn't think the FDA's decision will change their minds.

"I am not too concerned because my family never gets sick. We have this thing in our immune system, where we just work very quickly and we don't even get a cold."

Nobody in Nordstrom's family has ever been vaccinated. They haven't received a tetanus shot.

Mohamed Arish is a researcher in Rochester from India. He says people who are hesitant about receiving the vaccine should just take it.

"They must get a vaccine because if people are not getting a vaccine, the virus can get mutated and we can see many strains coming up in the recent year."

Arish encourages everyone to look at what science has shown us.

"They must admit the vaccine is working and they must get their shots."

Following Pfizer-BioNTech's full approval, President Biden is pleading with employers to require employees to be vaccinated. The University of Minnesota is also adding the Covid-19 vaccine to the list of required shots for all enrolled students.