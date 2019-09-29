Community rallying around woman battling brain tumor

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's some of the worst news anyone could hear, being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. That's the news one woman received.

While she's fighting, her community is rallying behind her.

There's a fundraiser to help Jennifer Steffes out with medical expenses. It was last April she was diagnosed with the brain tumor. Prior to that she didn't show any signs or symptoms. The news was shocking to her and loved ones. She tells KIMT that her family and friends immediately stepped in show support.

“My tribe rallied and started pulling together and planning for today so it's finally here. it's been a long time coming but it’s extremely emotional and overwhelming to see the love and support pouring out today for us,” she said.

To help out, Click here.