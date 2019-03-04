Community rallies around family after losing everything in fire

CHATFIELD, Minn. – Lori Janet is left picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed her home on 132nd Avenue SE in Chatfield Wednesday night.

She learned about the fire while dropping off one of her daughters at the airport. Her neighbor saw the smoke and called first responders.

“He goes, my wife had to call 911 your place is on fire,” Janet said.

But with roads too icy for crews to get to the house, her home burned down.

“It's hard, it's difficult, I don't know if it's really sunk in with me yet,” she said.

Luckily, no one was home at the time, but some pets were. The family is still missing two dogs and a number of cats.

“I don't think they made it out. I've been out there and I put food out for them, and haven't seen any tracks or nothing. The kids' animals were pretty important to them so they were pretty sad,” Janet said.

Fire crews say a wooden stove burning could be to blame for starting the blaze.

Nothing is yet recovered from what’s left of her home and now, communities across Minnesota are coming together to help.

The relative’s house her family is staying at is filled with boxes and bags full of donations to help her family get back on their feet.

F&M Community Bank has a donation space for her family at its locations in Chatfield, Rochester, and Preston.

Different organizations are also sharing her family’s story on social media, resulting in some donations coming in all the way from Winona and even Alaska.

A GoFundMe page is also set up to help her family, where over $1,000 is already raised.

“It's overwhelming the support I have from family and friends, the community, and communities I don't even know,” Janet said. “I can’t, thank everybody enough, I mean how do you say it? It's just overwhelming, it really is.”

The American Red Cross is also helping the Janet family rebuild their lives. Lori Janet hopes to have a new, permanent home for her family by summer.