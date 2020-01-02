Community of Mabel mourns for New Years Day crash victim

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - The Mabel community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Dylan Delaney.

Minnesota State Patrol has released some of the names of the people involved in the New Year's Day crash. 17-year-old Dylan Delaney, of Mabel, was killed in the crash. Lauren Bedard, 19, of Houston, suffered life-threatening injuries and a third person, a 17-year-old male, was also injured. His name and condition was not released.

The crash Wednesday involved two Mabel-Canton students.

"When you come up on a situation like this, where you end up knowing the individuals, it makes it 10 times harder, but we still have to do a job," says Mabel Fire Chief Jeff Rein.

"Thank God for our fire department, our ambulance crew, for what they have done," says Mayor of Mabel James Westby. "When this event happens, it is a bad tragedy. It affects them, it affects our school, it affects everybody."

The crash happened a little before 10:30 am Wednesday morning on Highway 44 near Mabel. The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi was eastbound on Highway 44 and the car was making a left turn onto North Lyndale St. The semi and car collided in the intersection.

The car went into the ditch and the semi rolled onto its side.

"Our ambulance crew is the best around and in a situation like this, they did fantastic. The fire department did fantastic in my opinion. But it's hard and everyone is grieving very deeply for the family," says Chief Rein.

The driver of the semi, 50-year-old Perry Omodt, of Rushford, was not injured.

There have been two fatal crashes involving children from Mabel within about two weeks. Click here to read about 12-year-old Joe Mast. The community is also still healing from losing 17-year-old and 13-year-old sisters Avery and Aiden Arneson in February 2018 in a car crash. They were Mabel-Canton students. Click here to see the school releasing lanterns on the one year anniversary of their deaths.

"It just opens up another page. You just keep looking back to what happened and you're just praying it doesn't happen again. Everything has been so close together, it just keeps opening up wound after wound and its tough to deal with when you've got these young kids," says Mayor Westby.