Community members sign Heart of the City pavers

Destination Medical Center and The City of Rochester celebrated the near completion of the Heart of the City project with a paver signing event on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Heart of the City project reimaged downtown Rochester, transforming the area between First Avenue and Peace Plaza with a new paved walkway and, eventually, towering light fixtures.

The pavers consist of artwork by Ann Hamilton and phrases from Song for Water with De Wakpa Taŋka Odowaŋ / Song for the Mississippi River by Dr. Gwen Westerman.

Destination Medical Center Executive Director Patrick Seeb said he hopes future generations can remember Rochester through the signatures on the pavers.

"We hope it is a long time in the future before they are ever unearthed but when that time eventually comes, generations from now perhaps, what we will have in many ways is the story of who was here at the time," Seeb said.