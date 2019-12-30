Community members reflects on diversity in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn-Several religious groups were targeted this weekend. First, there was a stabbing at a Hanukkah celebration Saturday and then a shooting at a church in Texas Sunday.

KIMT reached out to the Chabad of Southern Minnesota to see how the event has impacted them.

Rabbi David Green says the Rochester community has always been kind.

“I’m a 4th generation Minnesotan,” Greene said. “ Living in southern Minnesota the people here are kind, hospitable and curious."

He says around Hanukkah many locals have curious about his beliefs and he welcomes the conversations.

"My focus is that always recognizes the divine spark that's in every person," Greene said.

When asked about the horrific events that happened this weekend he had this to say.

"We are all brothers and sisters so its time to overlook differences we can embrace differences and cherish those differences," Greene said.

Dee Sabol is the Executive Director of the Diversity Council. She says moments like this get people talking about bigger issues.

"I think every time there's an incident whether it’s on the national stage, in Minnesota we see so many people that come forward who want to understand, Sabol said. “We see people who want to be educated, who want to do better and support the community.

Sabol works with a handful of different cultures and admits says Rochester just like any community is not immune to hate crimes.

“I think that this is a community where there are hate crimes and bias incidents are reported and then there are some that go unreported but overall I think we are a community where people watch out for one another,” Sabol said.