Community members protest vaccine mandate in Mason City

An anti-vaccine mandate protest was held in Mason City from five to six p.m. over MercyOne medical center's vaccine requirement for all healthcare workers.

Protesters gathered at Taco Bell and made their way across Highway 18.

Roughly 34 people attended the protest.

The vaccine mandate comes from MercyOne's parent company, Trinity Health, which has locations across twenty-two states.

MercyOne tells KIMT that employees with religious or health objections will be exempt from the mandate.

Protest organizer Cristy Tass said she made the event as a way to stick up for workers who do not want the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I did feel like something needs to be done on behalf of the Mercy employees who do not, for one reason or another, want to get the COVID shot," Tass said.

MercyOne also tells KIMT that 99% of COVID deaths are from unvaccinated Americans.