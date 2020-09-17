Community members in Austin are wanting to make a change by hosting 'Racial Justice Day'

AUSTIN, Minn. - This week is Welcoming Week through the organization Welcoming America. The goal is to help communities become more inclusive and diverse. The City of Austin is taking it a step further by dedicating Wednesday as 'Racial Justice Day.'

Community members in Austin are wanting to put an end to systemic racism and one way they're encouraging you to take part is to visibly show it. Issues surrounding racial inequalities have been happening for decades and following the recent unrest across the nation, people in Austin want to discuss how they can move forward as a community and hold those tough conversations.

Many local organizations are taking part in "'Racial Justice Day in support of ending systemic racism. Diversity Officer at Riverland Community College, Danielle Heiny, said it's going to take the participation from everyone to really make a change. "I think that we would hope that people understand that we're not alone in these efforts to create a better community," explained Heiny. "Each one of us can have a part to play, even if it's a small part. By joining together and having a conversation, we strengthen our commitment and our resolve to create welcoming communities and to work for justice."

Heiny said it's also important to listen to others during the process. "We have a lot of different conversations happening. So what we encourage is for people to be patient and respectful and listen," explained Heiny. "Take that time to get to know someone that maybe has a viewpoint different than your own or comes from a culture different from your own. Take it as an opportunity to learn from each other."

Group conversations surrounding focused around 'justice, equity and what it means to be welcoming' took place at Riverland Community College.