Community members honor legacy of Jim Sursely

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Community members honored the legacy of a Rochester native who dedicated his life to service, and speaking up for those wounded on the battlefield.

The American flag flew at half-mast over Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Tuesday as a service remembering Jim Sursely marched on. Sursely passed away May 30th following decades of advocacy for disabled veterans that earned national acclaim.

The Lourdes High School graduate enlisted in the Army in 1966, before volunteering to serve in the Vietnam War two years later. A combat mission shortly thereafter would end in tragedy for Sursely, with the detonation of an enemy landmine forcing the amputation of both of his legs above the knee, as well as his left arm above the elbow.

After an extensive recovery, Sursely worked diligently to find success in the real estate industry. All the while, he continued fighting for his fellow disabled veterans, ultimately leading to his election as national commander of Disabled American Veterans, in addition to a range of other commendations.

Yet Sursely's impact went far beyond his resume, helping countless wounded veterans find comfort and security after life-changing sacrifices in the name of freedom.

"Wherever he went, he drew a group, and when he left, there was always healing," said Rich Daly, past commander of Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota.

Sursely's passing is an immense loss for veterans across Southeast Minnesota and beyond, Daly says, with his leadership matched only by his ability to listen.

"He never really wanted to talk about him, he wanted to know about the people in the room, and what they were dealing with," Daly said. "That put him in the position where it always seemed to be a healing event when you were there, and in most cases, when you saw Jim ready to leave a room, there were always people that wanted to come up and hug him."

During Tuesday's memorial service, Mike McElhiney of the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs announced a proclamation by Governor Walz recognizing June 29, 2021 as Jim Sursely Day. Sursely is survived by his wife, five children, and 12 grandchildren.