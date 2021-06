ROCHESTER, Minn. - Community members gathered to remember the life of Todd Banks Jr. Monday night, one day after he was shot and killed downtown.

Dozens lit candles and released balloons on the corner of 1st Avenue SW 3rd Street SW, the location where Banks was shot.

Nautica Cox and Derrick Days were arrested for second-degree murder for the shooting. The gunfire happened after a dice game got heated, according to RPD. One other person was left critically injured.