Community members being asked to take new Rochester Parks & Recreation survey

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester Parks & Recreation wants to hear from Med City residents. The department is encouraging everyone to take a survey and let the city know what they would like to see in the parks.

The survey is to help improve them and Rochester Parks & Recreation wants to hear from 5,500 households. People including Sue Ostenso already got a head start. Otenso tells KIMT News 3 what she wants to see.

"Lots of things to do that you can also do in winter like cross-country skiing and open areas where you can exercise and see nature."

Other people like Graham Cameron also shared what he hopes to see.

"What I would like to see more of is more people of all ages."

Residents are already being notified if their household was selected to be a part of the survey. It will also tell the city if its five-year-old system plan for park improvements, remains consistent with what people want.