Community looking forward to Peace Plaza and 1st Avenue SW intersection opening to the public

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Getting around downtown Rochester will be a bit easier beginning Monday as Peace Plaza and the intersection of 1st Avenue will be open to the public.

The project is part of Heart of the City and has been under construction for months. The new curbless two-way street is designed with a focus on accessibility and safety. Parallel parking is included on both the south and north ends of 1st Avenue.

Claudia Humphrey visits The Med City every year from Dallas, Texas. She's looking forward to being able to utilize the entirety of Peace Plaza the next time she's here.

"I think it's wonderful. People come from all over the world and they have trust and faith in the clinic and I think it represents America and the beauty of it and it gives the people a much wider venue of shops and restaurants."

Peace Plaza and the intersection at 1st avenue are included in the first phase of the Heart of the City project. Locals such as long-time resident Barbara Jordan are happy for it to be easier to navigate through downtown.

"My offices are across the way and to be able to still have access and egress now unfeathered is fantastic."

There will be a community viewing tomorrow at 8am. City leaders including Mayor Kim Norton and DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb are scheduled to speak. KIMT News 3 will bring you the latest from the event.