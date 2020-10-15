Community leaders hope Spirit Days will unify Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn- Like the entire nation, Rochester is facing Covid-19, a racial divide, and political unrest.

The issues prompted Rochester’s Mayor Kim Norton to turn to the faith community for help.

Through brainstorming, spirit days were born to unify, uplift, and rebuild a hurting community.

“Rochester has had tremendous influence around the world,” said Wendell Amstutz, Community Organizer. “I think we have the opportunity to make a difference; we also need to be an example.”

The ten-day celebration will be centered around pillar project, community service, fellowship, and companionship. Spirit days kicks off on Friday, October 16th.