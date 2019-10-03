Community leaders honored at annual Mason City Chamber meeting

MASON CITY, Iowa – The 103rd anniversary of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce was held at Music Man Square Thursday.

In front of a capacity crowd, the Business of the Year award was presented to First Citizens Bank.

Michael Davis, Administrator at IOOF Home & Community Therapy Center, was recognized as Boss of the Year after being nominated by IOOF staff members.

The Distinguished Citizen Award was presented to Dr. Jay Lala of Central Park Dentistry and he was recognized for coming up with the idea of building a new ice arena in the old JC Penney space at Southbridge Mall.

POET Biorefining – Hanlontown was honored for its commitment to an active wellness program, including an on-site garden.

Chamber Ambassador of the Year award went to Brent Willis.

Also recognized at the meeting were 2019 North Iowa Band Festival awardees.

Gary and Sharon Lindgren were recipients of the Grand Marshal Award and Dixie Ouverson got the Klempnauer Award for her dedication to the festival.

Outgoing chamber board members Kelly Hansen, POET; Craig Miller, First Citizens Bank; Diane Arndt, Reflections Salon; and Michelle Jurgens, North Iowa Community Credit Union., were recognized for their service.

Chamber chairman Rodney Huber, President of Huber Supply Company, presided over the annual meeting and Tyler Kerr, Plant Manager of REG, Mason City, will serve as chairman of the board for the year ahead.