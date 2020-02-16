Community leaders fight for Minnesota equal rights amendment

ROCHESTER, Minn-The League of Women Voters - Rochester hosted a viewing of the film "legalize equality" today.

The documentary goes in-depth about constitutional gender equality. Currently, Minnesota does not have an equal rights amendment in the state constitution. Jane Callahan is the President of the League of Women Voters-Rochester and is fighting to get this amendment on the ballot this year. She says not having an equal rights amendment at a state or national level puts both women and men at a disadvantage.

“I don't think all sex discrimination is intentional but because of our society it's there and unless you make a real effort to see it and to address it and to give training to your people so that doesn't happen it's going to be perpetuated"

Heather Allison is one of the women at the forefront. She is the President of the ERA Minnesota. Allison says this Amendment would help close the gender gap when it comes to things like equal pay

“Pay equity is the biggest piece,” Allison said. “It's ensuring that businesses are held responsible for guaranteed pay equity. Its been historically and statistically proven that women are not paid the same as men in the same fields."

About 25 states have equal rights amendments in their state constitution.

Iowa is one of those states.